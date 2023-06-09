Meet KCTV5′s Morning Ready team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The KCTV5 Morning Ready team has the latest traffic, weather and news to get you ready for your work day.

Join news anchors Bill Hurrelbrink and Carolina Cruz, along with Storm Track 5 meteorologist Greg Bennett Monday-Friday from 4-7 a.m.

Bill Hurrelbrink joined the KCTV5 family in March of 2018 and has tried his best to report on as much as possible since his arrival at 4500 Shawnee Mission Parkway.

His assignments have included: Traffic Reporter, Lifestyle Show Reporter and Host, Election Reporter, Consumer Reporter and Home Improvement Reporter. On May 10, KCTV5 announced Bill as a co-anchor on KCTV5′s morning newscast.

After being assigned to the weather department, Bill went back to school and earned a weather forecasting certificate from Penn State in addition to his Bachelor of Science from Kansas State University.

Bill still lives in his hometown of Kansas City, KS with his wife Missy, two kids (Gavin and Ellison) and two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels (Scout and Sailor).

Carolina is a proud Latina born in Cali, Colombia. This bilingual journalist is no stranger to the Midwest having been raised in St. Louis, Missouri. Carolina loves calling Kansas City home again; she attended Rockhurst University.

After graduating college, Carolina moved to the Rio Grande Valley in Texas. For two years, she covered a range of topics: immigration, major weather events including Hurricane Harvey, political corruption, and cartel violence. During her time there she earned an Emmy- Lone Star Chapter Investigative Report, Honorable Mention.

Carolina swapped her Texas boots for snow boots when she moved to the northeast. She covered national-interest stories including the Jennifer Dulos case.

When she’s not spending time walking from story to story, she’s on the dance floor enjoying some salsa or invoking her inner Texan doing the two-step. Carolina enjoys spending time with her loved ones, baking, watching The Bachelorette, and picking up a good book. (If you have any good book recommendations or recipes, send them her way!) Carolina is looking forward to telling stories affecting all communities in Kansas City.

Carolina believes now, more than ever, the job of journalists to serve their community is dire.

Greg received his meteorology degree from Florida State University in 2012, one of the leading universities for meteorology. Since then, Greg has been in broadcast weather both locally across the country from Florida to California and nationally, working for The Weather Channel in Atlanta.

Greg has a huge passion for weather and science but he’s a pretty down-to-earth kind of guy. Greg is originally from Connecticut but was raised in Central Florida. The son of a truck driver, he grew up in a hardworking, middle-class family with his parents striving to make a better life for him and his two brothers. Since the day he was able to lift a lampshade, Greg would accompany his father on his truck and move furniture every summer and winter break, making money to go to college. His father would always say to him on each trip “Son, I want something better for you. I want you to not end up like me. I want you to work with your head and not your back.” Greg took these words to heart but even to this day, during Greg’s time off he still helps move furniture with his father.

Greg is so excited to be a part of KCTV5 and the Kansas City community. He cannot wait to visit schools and help show students that science and weather are not only fun but can actually be really cool. Did we mention that Greg is also a motorcycle rider? He is also quite handy and enjoys tinkering on cars and doing his own home renovations. Check Greg out on social media Greg Bennett Weather Guy on Facebook or @GregBennettWx on Twitter and Instagram......and of course bright and early on KCTV5 from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and again from 8 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

