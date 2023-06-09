Kansas town considers future of local animal shelter

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. (KCTV) - The city of Osawatomie is considering whether to end its agreement with a local nonprofit that manages its animal shelter or sell the facility to the group.

The shelter has been managed by Always and Furever, an animal shelter based in Spring Hill, for the last four years. When the nonprofit took over the facility, it became a no-kill shelter.

Deana Brim, who manages the facility and coordinates its volunteers, said the facility has been in need of an update. The metal building has no windows, old kennels, and an air conditioner that failed a few weeks ago.

Brim said the problems with the building led to a failed state inspection and a dispute with the city over the nonprofit’s ability to manage the facility.

“We need new kennels,” she said. “It had gone downhill from there. But, we’re not wanting to fight with the city.”

On Thursday night, the Osawatomie City Council placed an item on its agenda that would either end the city’s agreement with Always and Furever, or sell the building and two acres of land to the organization.

Brim and others had feared that the council would lean toward ending the agreement, which could potentially have led to the shelter euthanizing animals again.

Prior to the meeting, however, City Administrator Michael Scanlon published a statement indicating that he would encourage the council to sell the property to Always and Furever. That would allow the nonprofit to continue operating it.

Scanlon wrote:

“After several days of intense discussions with Always & Furever, and after careful consideration of their capability to care for animals and their almost four-years of experience operating the Osawatomie Animal Shelter, we’ll be presenting Resolution No. 1144, which asks the City Council to consider selling the Osawatomie Animal Shelter to Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary, Inc. We believe Always & Furever has the financial capabilities and operational know-how to make our animal shelter one of the best in Kansas and throughout the Midwest. It’s time for us to step out of their way and lead our community in supporting a no-kill shelter for Miami County. We wish them the best and we will continue to support their efforts.”

Brim felt encouraged that she would be able to continue managing the shelter.

“We want this,” she said. “We want our partnership with the city and hope they accept us staying here.”

