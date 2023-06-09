Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Grant Wahl was ‘incredibly proud’ of Kansas City soccer community, brother says

By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several local sports icons were honored Thursday night at the Kansas City Sports Award at the Marriot Downtown where Neal Jones was to give a live look of those honored in the 50th annual event.

The awards are meant for the men and women who have impacted the area’s sports scene which included Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones as the Polsinelli Sportsman of the Year, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach as the McCownGordon Construction Executive of the Year and the KC Current’s Lo’eau Abonta as the Children’s Mercy Kansas City Sportswoman of the Year.

Further, the event honored late sports journalist Grant Wahl as the Spire Community Champion. Wahl passed in December while covering the World Cup in Qatar. His family later revealed that he died of a ruptured heart vessel caused by an undetected aneurysm.

“Shocking. It was something Grant loved and committed his life to so I don’t think there would have been any other place he rather would have been besides with his family,” said his brother, Eric Wahl to KCTV5 at the event. “Shocking loss, no one expected it. We later found out he had a heart defect and through genetic testing, we figured out that runs through our family now. So a positive is I discovered I have the same thing and my uncle has the same thing so we can do something about it now.”

The late journalist attended Shawnee Mission East High School before going to Princeton and working for the Miami Herald out of college. He joined Sports Illustrated in 1996 and did work for CBS Sports and FOX Sports.

He covered eight FIFA men’s World Cups, four FIFA Women’s World Cups and 12 NCAA men’s Tournaments.

“As a journalist, you don’t want to betray one side or another by saying you favor this or that, but in private he was very proud [of the Kansas City soccer community] and the fact that women’s soccer is thriving in the country but especially here in Kansas City, made him incredibly proud,” continued Eric.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Ray Jackson Jr.
Kansas to seek death penalty for Donald R. Jackson
Generic crash.
Motorcyclist ‘popping wheelies’ on I-435 crashes, sustains life-threatening injuries
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly expanded the eligibility for Kansas families applying for KEEP funding,...
Kansas families eligible to receive $1,000 to remedy pandemic learning loss
Tyler Hasse was devastated when intruders broke into his home and stole a majority of his large...
Fan ‘devastated’ after more than $30k worth of Chiefs memorabilia stolen from home
Matt Rife, 27, rose to prominence on social media, where he has 14.3 million followers on...
Comedian Matt Rife announces massive 115-date world tour

Latest News

Grant Wahl was 'incredibly proud' of Kansas City soccer community, brother says
Tyler Hasse was devastated when intruders broke into his home and stole a majority of his large...
Chiefs fan's memorabilia collection taken from home
Kansas improved to 5-0 with a 14-11 win over Iowa St. on Oct 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA
Primetime pigskin: Kansas-Illinois football matchup moved to Friday night
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks as President Joe Biden welcomes the Kansas City...
Chiefs detail White House visit, turn page to new title quest