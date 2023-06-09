Aging & Style
FORECAST: Showers, storms expected Saturday morning
By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Over the weekend, the area will receive some much-needed rainfall. Things will remain quiet and cool on Friday night, will will be almost like a fall night with low humidity. Temperatures will cool to the mid-60s with increasing clouds. By Saturday morning, showers and a few storms will start to move into the area. By the afternoon, the first round of showers will move east. However, there will be a few isolated to scattered showers. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side, with a marginal risk of severe weather in place for most of the area. The main risks will be strong winds, hail and very heavy rainfall. The second round of wet weather will be overnight from Saturday into Sunday morning. Those waves of showers and storms will bring meaningful rainfall to the region. Thanks to the rain and storms over the weekend, the temperatures will stay on the cooler side. Expect them to be in the low 80s Saturday and mid-70s by Sunday. The nice, dry weather will be back in full swing Monday, with cooler temperatures and sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to increase over the week before reaching the upper 80s by Father’s Day weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

