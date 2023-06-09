Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Cloudy skies Friday with rain likely into the weekend

20% chance for rain, though mainly towards the end of the day and expanding into Saturday.
By Greg Bennett
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As we continue with high pressure this afternoon, partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the lower and middle 80s will be common. An easterly flow between five and 15 mph will keep a cold front within central Nebraska and Kansas through the day. High pressure will shift more east overnight and will allow the storm system to move out of the central plains, and into the Missouri River Valley. With ample warm unstable, moist air coming in from the south, shower, and storm activity will develop quickly.

Saturday morning will bring the first round of widespread shower and storm activity from the west and will track Southeast. Severe storms are still expected to be well to the south anywhere from Joplin, Missouri down to the ArkLaTex. Heavy clouds, and on and off shower and storm activity are expected through the afternoon with another widespread round of wet weather overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. During this time, temperatures will take a dive down to the middle and upper 70s for afternoon high temperatures along with morning lows in the 50s.

We will rebound rather quickly into next week. The middle 80s will return by Wednesday along with another round of isolated shower and storm activity. This wet weather chance will remain through Friday and into Father’s Day weekend. Temperatures are expected to peak within the upper 80s and lower 90s by Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Ray Jackson Jr.
Kansas to seek death penalty for Donald R. Jackson
Generic crash.
Motorcyclist ‘popping wheelies’ on I-435 crashes, sustains life-threatening injuries
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly expanded the eligibility for Kansas families applying for KEEP funding,...
Kansas families eligible to receive $1,000 to remedy pandemic learning loss
Matt Rife, 27, rose to prominence on social media, where he has 14.3 million followers on...
Comedian Matt Rife announces massive 115-date world tour
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop

Latest News

20% chance for rain, though mainly towards the end of the day and expanding into Saturday. - clipped version
Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s by daybreak Friday. They’ll only warm...
FORECAST: Mainly dry conditions expected Friday
Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s by daybreak Friday. They’ll only warm...
FORECAST: Mainly dry conditions expected Friday
Moving into the weekend expect some rain.
FORECAST: Air quality improves while scattered storms move in Thursday