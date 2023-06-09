FORECAST: Cloudy skies Friday with rain likely into the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As we continue with high pressure this afternoon, partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the lower and middle 80s will be common. An easterly flow between five and 15 mph will keep a cold front within central Nebraska and Kansas through the day. High pressure will shift more east overnight and will allow the storm system to move out of the central plains, and into the Missouri River Valley. With ample warm unstable, moist air coming in from the south, shower, and storm activity will develop quickly.

Saturday morning will bring the first round of widespread shower and storm activity from the west and will track Southeast. Severe storms are still expected to be well to the south anywhere from Joplin, Missouri down to the ArkLaTex. Heavy clouds, and on and off shower and storm activity are expected through the afternoon with another widespread round of wet weather overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. During this time, temperatures will take a dive down to the middle and upper 70s for afternoon high temperatures along with morning lows in the 50s.

We will rebound rather quickly into next week. The middle 80s will return by Wednesday along with another round of isolated shower and storm activity. This wet weather chance will remain through Friday and into Father’s Day weekend. Temperatures are expected to peak within the upper 80s and lower 90s by Friday and Saturday.

