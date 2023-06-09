Aging & Style
Columbia, KC man pleads guilty to more than $1 million insurance fraud conspiracy

(Source: Gray News)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, man who formerly lived in Columbia, pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday for his role in a $1.1 million insurance fraud conspiracy.

In it, the man was involved in false claims of injuries suffered in car accidents and a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain COVID-19 relief benefits.

The man, 35-year-old Lawrence Courtney Lawhorn, pleaded guilty to charges contained in two separate federal indictments. Lawhorn pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one county of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, and one count of aggravated identity theft.

In the second indictment, the man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Lawhorn is among 17 defendants who’ve pleaded guilty to their roles in a scheme that defrauded six insurance companies spanning from June 2017 to July 2020. He and the conspirators involved submitted false claims regarding bodily injuries suffered in car crashes, sometimes receiving thousands or tens of thousands of dollars based on the false claims. None of the conspirators made any payments to medical providers, instead opting to fund their personal expenses.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Lawhorn was directly involved in two incidents, receiving payments of $1,500 and $17,350 from insurance companies. In several other incidents, he sent emails and made phone calls to insurance companies, directed others on what to tell insurance companies, and assumed the identity of parties in the incidents or related to people in the incidents while communicating with insurance companies.

The total loss for Lawhorn’s victims totaled $1,148,198. He faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison without parole for each of the three conspiracy charges.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

