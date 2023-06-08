Aging & Style
Understanding your taxes as you near retirement

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jillian sits down with financial expert Jonathon McCoy for tips on how to approach your taxes as you get towards retirement.

Tune into KCTV5 every Thursday at 9 a.m. for investment advice from Market Advisory Group & submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com.

Your question may be answered on air.

Sponsored by Market Advisory Group

