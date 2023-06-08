Travis Kelce to get shot at redemption, will throw first pitch at Royals game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will get a redemption first pitch at Kauffman Stadium on Monday.

Kelce threw out the first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians home opener in his hometown earlier this season that was just a bit outside of the strike zone.

TRAVIS KELCE AND MAMA KELCE IN THE HOUSE! ❤️



Super Bowl LVII champ and Cleveland native throwing out the first pitch at the Guardians home opener 🥹@BallySportsCLE #MLB pic.twitter.com/N8gtIjB0tB — Bally Sports (@BallySports) April 7, 2023

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was quick to react as his baseball background clearly didn’t translate to his favorite target.

The Royals announced that Chiefs Night at the K will take place June 12 against the Cincinnati Reds as a part of No. 87′s second chance. The first 20,000 fans through the gates will recieve a free Royals and Chiefs branded rally towel.

Super Bowl LVII champions in attendance will include Kelce along with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and more.

Tickets to see Kelce’s first pitch and the game’s 7:10 p.m. first pitch against the Cincinnati Reds can be found here.

