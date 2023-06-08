Tips for saving money while traveling this summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With summer quickly approaching, airports across the country are bracing for a busy season.

That includes KCI. Soon, it will be the new terminal’s first test of the summer season.

Travel experts said that higher costs and packed airports are not stopping Americans from flying to their summer destinations this year.

According to the International Air Transport Association, 4.35 billion people will travel by air this year.

That’s not far off from the 4.54 billion passengers who flew in 2019.

With all that traffic, here’s some things travelers should keep in mind to save some money.

Be flexible. Consider flying on weekdays or less popular travel days, when demand is lower. That’s when airlines often offer discounted fares.

Book flights early. One to three months in advance for off-peak months or three to seven months for peak times.

Set fare alerts. You can sign up to get them from your favorite airline or price comparison websites. They track the prices of your desired flights and notify you when prices drop.

Explore different airports. Sometimes, nearby airports offer better deals.

Travel light and pack smart. Skip checking bags to avoid extra fees.

Reconsider expensive hotels. Explore vacation rentals and guesthouses.

