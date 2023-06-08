Teen dies at Lee’s Summit landfill after fatal tractor trailer accident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old boy died this morning at Lee’s Summit Recovery Park, a local landfill, after becoming pinned between a tractor trailer rig and its trailer.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department responded to an injured persons report around 10 a.m. this morning and found the teen pinned between the equipment upon arrival. The teen, an employee at the landfill, was transported to a local trauma center where he was pronounced dead.

The landfill is owned by a third-party, private company the teen was employed by.

Officers are classifying the incident as a private property, fatal motor vehicle accident. The department’s traffic unit will handle the follow up investigation.

