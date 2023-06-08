Aging & Style
Second of Hot Country Nights series to take place Thursday

Joe Nichols to headline Hot Country Nights June 8
Country artist Joe Nichols will perform at KC Live! as part of the Hot Country Nights series.
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Live! kicked of its “Hot Country Nights” series last Thursday at the Power & Light District with headliner Wade Bowen.

The second concert of 12 running through Aug. 17 will take place June 8 with headliner Joe Nichols. Gates will open at 5 p.m. for the concert to start at 7 p.m. downtown.

Country artist Joe Nichols has two Grammy Awards and four nominations to his name along with an Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) Award and two Country Music Association (CMA) Awards.

His most notable songs are “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off”, “Sunny and 75″, “Gimmie That Girl” and more. He will be joined by guest Noah Hicks.

Tickets can be found for free here with the option to upgrade.

The remaining Hot Country Nights lineup is:

