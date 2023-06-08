Second of Hot Country Nights series to take place Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Live! kicked of its “Hot Country Nights” series last Thursday at the Power & Light District with headliner Wade Bowen.
The second concert of 12 running through Aug. 17 will take place June 8 with headliner Joe Nichols. Gates will open at 5 p.m. for the concert to start at 7 p.m. downtown.
Country artist Joe Nichols has two Grammy Awards and four nominations to his name along with an Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) Award and two Country Music Association (CMA) Awards.
His most notable songs are “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off”, “Sunny and 75″, “Gimmie That Girl” and more. He will be joined by guest Noah Hicks.
Tickets can be found for free here with the option to upgrade.
The remaining Hot Country Nights lineup is:
- June 15 - Priscilla Block with special guest Dalton Dover (free)
- June 22 - Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line with Adam Daleac (tickets for purchase)
- June 29 - Hailey Whitters with Lauren Watkins (free)
- July 6 - Randy Rogers Band with William Beckman (tickets for purchase)
- July 13 - Kip Moore with Ben Burgess (tickets for purchase)
- July 20 - Granger Smith with Earl Dibbles Jr. (tickets for purchase)
- July 27 - Brothers Osborne (tickets for purchase)
- Aug. 3 - Pecos & The Rooftops with Wyatt Flores (free)
- Aug. 10 - Justin Moore (tickets for purchase)
- Aug. 17 - Dylan Scott with George Birge (free)
