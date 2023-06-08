Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Property owner must pay to dispose of tires man illegally dumped on their land, police say

Surveillance cameras captured a man dumping dozens of tires on a private property in Ohio. (Source: WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Surveillance cameras captured a man dumping dozens of tires on a private property in Ohio, and the property owner is left having to pay to dispose of them.

According to Akron police, the incident happened the evening of May 23.

Police have identified the person responsible as 47-year-old Gabriel Brown. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, and police are still looking for him.

Brown is charged with illegally transporting and dumping scrap tires, according to police.

Depending on the size of the tires, the property owner will now have to pay between $550 to $880 to properly dispose of them, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron Police at 330-375-2181, the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP, or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly expanded the eligibility for Kansas families applying for KEEP funding,...
Kansas families eligible to receive $1,000 to remedy pandemic learning loss
I-670 westbound traffic was shut down due to a crash on June 7, 2023.
Two dead in Wednesday morning KCMO shootings, WB I-670 reopened
A trail camera just south of Highway 58 snapped a photo of an unusual creature roaming Cass...
Trail camera captures images of black bear near Pleasant Hill
Donald Ray Jackson Jr.
Kansas to seek death penalty for Donald R. Jackson
Generic crash.
Motorcyclist ‘popping wheelies’ on I-435 crashes, sustains life-threatening injuries

Latest News

A protester holds a poster of Ajike Owens at the Marion County Courthouse, Tuesday, June 6,...
Florida woman who fatally shot neighbor appears in court, sheriff releases details of racist threats
An elevated walkway collapsed an injured several members of a visiting youth group at Stahlman...
Elevated walkway collapses in Texas beach city, injuring nearly 2 dozen
Alessandro Biancardi, an angler from Italy, recently caught a massive 9-foot-long catfish.
Angler hooks ‘monster’ 9-foot-long catfish
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen...
Biden condemns wave of state legislation to restrict LGBTQ+ rights, says ‘these are our kids’
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a third run for president, at...
Trump braces for possible federal charges after being warned he’s a target of documents probe