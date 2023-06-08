Aging & Style
Primetime pigskin: Kansas-Illinois football matchup moved to Friday night

Friday, Sept. 8 matchup between Kansas and Illinois moved to primetime on ESPN
Kansas improved to 5-0 with a 14-11 win over Iowa St. on Oct 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA
Kansas improved to 5-0 with a 14-11 win over Iowa St. on Oct 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas football announced Thursday that they will host Illinois Sept. 8 in a weekday game on an ESPN platform for the first time since 1995.

The game was originally was originally scheduled for Sept. 9 and has been moved up a day so the game can be nationally televised primetime in Week 2 of the college football season.

Kickoff is now scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN 2 on Sept. 8 from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

“This is an incredible opportunity for Kansas Football to be featured on primetime. We look forward to showcasing a program on an unrivaled trajectory to a national audience against a high-quality opponent. This is a testament to a new era of KU Football and a group of young men and coaching staff who have worked tirelessly to restore pride and belief in this program. We expect this will be a highly viewed early season game and an outstanding sell-out environment at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.” said Director of Kansas Athletics, Travis Goff.

Kansas has not been selected for an ESPN nationally televised home weekday game since beating TCU 38-20 on ESPN in 1995. This will change in the upcoming season after hosting ESPN’s College GameDay for the first time ever, going to the first bowl game since 2008, selling out three games and the first 5-0 start since 2009 last season under head coach Lance Leipold.

“We are excited to play a home game in primetime on a night where our players will be seen by a national audience.” said Leipold.

To allow for the schedule change, the season opener against Missouri State has been moved back a day to Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN Plus.

Season tickets beginning at $195 are on sale including other seating options, Meritrust Touchdown Club options and more here.

