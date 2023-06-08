Aging & Style
Powell Gardens playful outdoor exhibition “Fortopia” returns for summer

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -  Fortopia is an outdoor exhibition full of awe-inspiring forts that invites explorers of all ages to discover Powell Gardens.

Watch this to get a sneak peek at how the vibrant addition to your Kansas City summer encourages outdoor discovery and taps into the nostalgia of childhood fort building.  

Sponsored by Powell Gardens.

Understanding your taxes as you near retirement
Powell Gardens playful outdoor exhibition “Fortopia” returns for summer
Look at these new craft burgers you can enjoy at your next Royals game
