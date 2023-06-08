Police identify 14-year-old shot and killed Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department identified a victim shot and killed Wednesday morning as 14-year-old Derrick Thurman.

Early yesterday morning, officers responded to a shooting call at the 8300 block of Wayne Ave. When they arrived, the 14-year-old boy was suffering from gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene after EMS arrived.

Police are offering anyone with information about the homicide leading to arrest up to $25,000. Anyone with information can call Kansas City detectives at (816) 234-5043, or call the anonymous tipline at (816) 474-TIPS.

