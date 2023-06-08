Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Police ID woman who died after being shot Wednesday on I-670

I-670 westbound traffic was shut down due to a crash on June 7, 2023.
I-670 westbound traffic was shut down due to a crash on June 7, 2023.(Joe Hennessy, KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman died Wednesday morning after she was shot while inside her vehicle on the interstate.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department stated officers were called to I-670 and Broadway just before 5:40 a.m. for an injury crash. 

As they responded to the scene, they saw a 36-year-old woman inside a car and suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital and died from her injuries.

Police identified her on Thursday as Crystal Rayner.

Anyone with information has been asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043, or they can remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. 

A reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to TIPS has been offered.

The homicide was the second in a matter of minutes for KCPD. Officers also found a 14-year-old boy had been shot to death at a residence in the 8300 block of Wayne Avenue.

Police have not released suspect information in either death investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly expanded the eligibility for Kansas families applying for KEEP funding,...
Kansas families eligible to receive $1,000 to remedy pandemic learning loss
I-670 westbound traffic was shut down due to a crash on June 7, 2023.
Two dead in Wednesday morning KCMO shootings, WB I-670 reopened
A trail camera just south of Highway 58 snapped a photo of an unusual creature roaming Cass...
Trail camera captures images of black bear near Pleasant Hill
Donald Ray Jackson Jr.
Kansas to seek death penalty for Donald R. Jackson
Generic crash.
Motorcyclist ‘popping wheelies’ on I-435 crashes, sustains life-threatening injuries

Latest News

Ways to save on summer travel
Tips for saving money while traveling this summer
Kansas improved to 5-0 with a 14-11 win over Iowa St. on Oct 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA
Primetime pigskin: Kansas-Illinois football matchup moved to Friday night
Mary McClendon, Drew Price's Aunt, put together a small memorial in her living room to...
Drew Price
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks as President Joe Biden welcomes the Kansas City...
Chiefs detail White House visit, turn page to new title quest