Police ID woman who died after being shot Wednesday on I-670

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman died Wednesday morning after she was shot while inside her vehicle on the interstate.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department stated officers were called to I-670 and Broadway just before 5:40 a.m. for an injury crash.

As they responded to the scene, they saw a 36-year-old woman inside a car and suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital and died from her injuries.

Police identified her on Thursday as Crystal Rayner.

Anyone with information has been asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043, or they can remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

A reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to TIPS has been offered.

The homicide was the second in a matter of minutes for KCPD. Officers also found a 14-year-old boy had been shot to death at a residence in the 8300 block of Wayne Avenue.

Police have not released suspect information in either death investigation.

