New project looks to address lack of accessible housing in Kansas City

File.
File.(pexels.com)
By Morgan Mobley
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new project looks to address Kansas City’s lack of accessible housing for people with disabilities, or at least put a dent in it.

Center for Developmentally Disabled, an organization that primarily serves Jackson County, says six accessible family homes will be built across Kansas City this year.

Those six homes will help fulfill in a need in the community. Throughout the state, about 600 people are on a wait-list for the accessible homes.

Michelle Orndorff is just one of many people with disabilities who is benefitting from CDD being in the metro.

The first of the new houses will be in the Marlborough neighborhood, near a city bus line. Construction is planned to take place later in the Waldo and Blue Ridge neighborhoods, as well as Independence.

As the organization constructs homes, they’ll be raising funds to continue the project.

“We have a challenge grant with the Maybe Foundation, and we have $1.3 million we need to raise between now and the end of the year,” said CDD’s CEO Sarah Mudd.

The new homes only scratch the surface of a much larger issue in Missouri. If you would like to donate so more of the homes can be built, click here.

