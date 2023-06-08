Aging & Style
Motorcyclist ‘popping wheelies’ on I-435 crashes, sustains life-threatening injuries

Generic crash.
Generic crash.(MGN)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police say motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after “popping wheelies” on I-435, then crashing while trying to pass someone.

It happened on northbound I-435 at E. 63rd Street just before 6 p.m.

At that time, a blue or black Suzuki ZRZ400 was going north at a high rate of speed.

Driver saw it weaving between multiple lanes and “popping wheelies,” police said.

While trying to pass one of the drivers, the motorcyclist looked over his left shoulder and drove into the end of a guardrail.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike and sustained life-threatening injuries.

The police said he did have a helmet on.

