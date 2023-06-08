Aging & Style
Motorcycle crash kills driver near Pembroke Hill Wednesday night

FILE — A motorcyclist died Wednesday night in a crash on Ward Parkway.
FILE — A motorcyclist died Wednesday night in a crash on Ward Parkway.(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcycle crash late Wednesday has taken the life of the male driver.

It happened just before 9 p.m. as the driver was heading southbound on Ward Parkway near Brush Creek Parkway.

Police said the blue Suzuki GSXR 1000 was traveling south on Ward Parkway when he lost control on the curve. The Suzuki went straight, struck the raised concrete curb, and then skidded south along the curb, throwing the man.

The driver was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

