Motorcycle crash kills driver near Pembroke Hill Wednesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcycle crash late Wednesday has taken the life of the male driver.

It happened just before 9 p.m. as the driver was heading southbound on Ward Parkway near Brush Creek Parkway.

Police said the blue Suzuki GSXR 1000 was traveling south on Ward Parkway when he lost control on the curve. The Suzuki went straight, struck the raised concrete curb, and then skidded south along the curb, throwing the man.

The driver was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.