Missouri gas prices continue decline

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Gas prices in Missouri continue to decline.

According to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch, the statewide gas price average in Missouri is more than a dollar less per gallon than it was at the same point last year.

“While the statewide average decreased week-to-week, some areas have seen price jumps with more expensive crude oil making its way on the market,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria.

Still, drivers in Missouri are paying the eighth-lowest gas price average in the country, with drivers in Kansas City, Missouri, paying $1.32 per gallon less than they were at the same time in 2022.

For a full list of gas prices in Missouri, check here.

