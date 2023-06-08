Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Look at these new craft burgers you can enjoy at your next Royals game

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Who doesn’t love a nice juicy burger?

The Royals are taking their already awesome food game to a whole new level with even more new food options you can grab at your next Royals game.

To find out more, Jillian takes you inside the Craft & Draft experience at Kauffman Stadium for a closer look at the new unique and gourmet burger options available.

Sponsored by Kansas City Royals.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly expanded the eligibility for Kansas families applying for KEEP funding,...
Kansas families eligible to receive $1,000 to remedy pandemic learning loss
I-670 westbound traffic was shut down due to a crash on June 7, 2023.
Two dead in Wednesday morning KCMO shootings, WB I-670 reopened
A trail camera just south of Highway 58 snapped a photo of an unusual creature roaming Cass...
Trail camera captures images of black bear near Pleasant Hill
Donald Ray Jackson Jr.
Kansas to seek death penalty for Donald R. Jackson
Generic crash.
Motorcyclist ‘popping wheelies’ on I-435 crashes, sustains life-threatening injuries

Latest News

Understanding your taxes as you near retirement
Understanding your taxes as you near retirement
Powell Gardens playful outdoor exhibition “Fortopia” returns for summer
Powell Gardens playful outdoor exhibition “Fortopia” returns for summer
Powell Gardens playful outdoor exhibition “Fortopia” returns for summer
Powell Gardens playful outdoor exhibition “Fortopia” returns for summer
Look at these new craft burgers you can enjoy at your next Royals game
Look at these new craft burgers you can enjoy at your next Royals game