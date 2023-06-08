Interest in KC Current’s season passes exceeds seating capacity in new stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fans wanting season tickets to Kansas City Current games this season may be unable to snag them after the ticket deposits for 2024 season ticket memberships exceeded the seating capacity in the Current’s new stadium.

The Current’s new stadium located at Berkeley Riverfront Park, is scheduled to open in 2024 and seat 11,500 fans.

To remedy the high demand for tickets, the soccer team announced the creation of a new fan club, called the “Current Club,” for a cost of $50 per year. Members of the club will enjoy access to single match tickets, merchandise discounts, exclusive merchandise items and discounted prices for the 2023 match at Children’s Mercy Park. Fans outside of Kansas City are also eligible for membership.

Single match tickets will be “extremely limited” and hard to obtain without being a part of the team’s new fan club, the KC Current said in a press release. Membership in the new fan club allows fans to add their names to a waitlist for when future season tickets open up. If fans already hold season tickets, they don’t need to join the club because they will already receive the same benefits as the fan club.

