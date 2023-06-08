FORECAST: Mainly dry conditions expected Friday

High pressure will gradually slide in from the north, which will keep us dry and cooler tonight. A few showers and an isolated thunderstorm might try to slide on by our southwestern counties in Kansas. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy and quiet weather for the rest of the night. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s by daybreak Friday. They’ll only warm into the low 80s by the afternoon. Our weather gets a bit more active this weekend, with widespread rain likely Saturday into early Sunday. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out, but any thunderstorms we get should not be severe. We could see between 1-1.5 inches of rain for most, with upwards of 2 inches locally. Saturday highs may reach the low 80s just before the rain returns, then get stuck in the 70s Sunday afternoon. Monday looks to be the nicest day, with much lower humidity and highs in the upper 70s. We’ll gradually see a slight warming trend return by midweek before our next storm system arrives.

