FORECAST: Air quality improves while scattered storms move in Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the omega block breaks down, and high-pressure shifts to the northeast, we begin to break down the temperature inversion that has greatly reduced our air quality through the past few days. At the same time, a front has become more stationary across western Kansas, which will allow for a few showers to continue throughout the morning. We will begin to dry out by this afternoon. Heavy clouds are expected to remain throughout the entirety of the day which will keep temperatures near seasonal within the lower 80s. The wind is expected mainly out of the east between 5 mph and 15 mph. We are expected to keep the front within proximity of the Missouri River Valley through Friday but with high pressure beginning to shift into the upper Midwest. Wet weather chances will be reduced to 20%. While this occurs, a new front and area of low pressure are developing throughout southern Canada and Montana. The storm system is expected to drop south quickly as high-pressure shifts from the upper Midwest to the smoky mountains. This will set us up to bring warm, moist, and unstable air to the central plains at the same time. The storm system from up north deepens into our area.

Scattered shower and thunderstorm activity develop just in time for Saturday. Rainfall forecasts are ranging amounts between half an inch of rain to an entire inch of rain. At this time severe storm activity is more likely to be extreme in southern counties. But even so, these counties are only under a marginal risk for severe storms, which is the lowest on our scale for severe weather. Please take caution though for this weekend due to the copious amounts of rain and potentially damaging wind. Temperatures are expected to drop to the upper 70s during this time but they will not last. A rebound takes hold of the area throughout next week and by next weekend, we may be flirting with the 90s.

