A fixture at the station for 3 decades, Neal Jones signs multi-year extension at KCTV5

Neal Jones has been a staple of KCTV5 sports coverage for three decades.
Neal Jones has been a staple of KCTV5 sports coverage for three decades.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Curtis Miles, president, and general manager of KCTV5/KSMO, announced that Neal Jones has signed a multi-year deal to extend his role as sports anchor/multi-media journalist for KCTV5 Sports.

Jones teams up with sports director Scott Reiss, anchor/producer Jared Koller and reporter Marleah Campbell as a regular on-air contributor on KCTV5′s flagship newscasts on weeknights at 4, 5, 6 and 10 p.m.

In addition, Jones provides expert analysis and commentary on KC Sports Tonight, weeknights at 6:30 p.m. and weekends at 10:35 p.m., and Price Chopper Gameday – KCTV5′s local NFL pregame show Sunday mornings at 10 a.m.

His time at KCTV5 will reach 30 years in September.

“Neal Jones is a one-of-a-kind gem in the Kansas City sports community,” Miles said. “In a career spanning 40-plus years, Neal has literally seen it all – covering championships on the diamond, the pitch, the hardwood, and the gridiron,” Miles added. “But what is most impressive about Neal is his story-telling ability and deep connection to our community.”

“This is a great sports town, and the fans here make it even better,” Jones said. “It fuels me every day to tell their stories and share their biggest moments. Knowing I will remain here at KCTV 5 puts the icing on a very long career covering my favorite teams.”

Jones is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma with a BA in Journalism.

He currently resides in Overland Park, Kansas, with his wife of 31 years Elizabeth.

