Community celebrates life of teen who graduated days before fatal car crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - His name was Drew Price. He wore number 42 jersey for the Park Hill High School Trojans football team, and he was going to attend Missouri Western State University, on a full scholarship.

Sadly, three days after graduating from Park Hill H.S., Price, 17, was killed in vehicle crash.

North Kansas City Police and KCPD both responded to a three-vehicle collision, ending with the car striking a light pole on Tuesday, May 23.

Price, who would have been 18 on July 25, was said to be quiet, kind and joyful.

Mary McClendon, Price’s Aunt, says that he’s been with her since he was two-years-old.

“He was an amazing kid. A joy to have around,” McClendon said.

Price was a student athlete, playing basketball, running track but football was where his heart was at.

I said ‘Drew, what about basketball’ and he said, ‘Auntie I just want to do football, I like football’ and so that’s what he did.

Playing as an outside linebacker for the Trojans football team, McClendon shared that once Price found football, all other sports fell to the waist side.

Marc Harman, Park Hill High Social Studies Teacher, said that Price was easy to get along with and never heard him complain.

“I don’t know one person who didn’t get along with Drew.” Harman said.

Harman went on to mention that Price had set his sights to pursue architecture and described him as being extremely curious about a lot of things.

“One of his classmates remembered a time when he was in bio-med, and he was looking at a vile with his DNA inside and he was so amazed to just look at his DNA,” Harman shared.

Drew had an infectious caring spirit, always to make sure you felt valued. Drew is remembered as a HERO with a will of fire

Price not only shined as an athlete, but he shined just as brightly in the classroom as well. He was chosen as one of the 2023 recipients of the KC Scholars.

“He was always the type of kid to try to do for himself and figure things out on his own. He would cut grass, he worked at Chipotle, McDonald’s and HyVee,” McClendon shared.

On the evening of the accident, around 5:45 p.m., McClendon said that before Price left to hang out with his friends, they were speaking about his dorm qualifications.

McClendon said that before he left, he told her that he was going to text her in regard to his dorm for the upcoming fall semester.

“I told him ‘goodbye, I love you and to please be safe’ and that was the last thing I got to say to him,” McClendon said.

McClendon said that Price’s girlfriend told her that the last text message she received from him was at 6:08 p.m.

Tragically, Price was not wearing his seatbelt when the crash occurred. Everyone else involved in the accident either had minor injuries or suffered no injuries at all.

“It’s so hard to pick one memorable moment with Drew when there’s so many. I remember seeing him after the graduation ceremony and I just gave him a big hug and congratulated him,” Harman emotionally shared.

It’s clear that this is a loss not only to a family but also to Park Hill High School. Football Coach, Andy Sims tweeted about the loss a day after the collision.

It's clear that this is a loss not only to a family but also to Park Hill High School. Football Coach, Andy Sims tweeted about the loss a day after the collision.

“One thing I’ll say is Drew knew what he was supposed to do. He knew he was supposed to have his seatbelt on. But kids make mistakes,” McClendon said.

Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Drew Price. A young man gone far too soon. Hug your families tighter tonight.



Keeping the @PHTrojansFB family close to our hearts tonight. — Metro Sports KC (@MetroSports_KC) May 24, 2023

Price’s funeral service were set to be held on Friday, June 9, at Memorial Missionary Baptist Church. However due to unresolved issues, Price’s service has been postponed.

McClendon says her only focus is to lay her nephew to rest.

“I miss him, and I love him,” McClendon said.

