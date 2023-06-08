Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Chiefs detail White House visit, turn page to new title quest

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks as President Joe Biden welcomes the Kansas City...
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks as President Joe Biden welcomes the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2023, to celebrate their championship season and victory in Super Bowl LVII. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs players and coaches made their way to the White House earlier this week to celebrate their recent Super Bowl win.

Second-year Chiefs safety Justin Reid was amazed by the history, while head coach Andy Reid marveled at the food.

“Man, the White House was sick,” Justin Reid said. “I didn’t know what to expect when we went out there but it was a good time. I’m an information junkie.”

It was the first White House trip in the franchise history for Kansas City. Members of the 2019 Chiefs team never made it to the White House after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the nation shortly after they defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54.

On Thursday, as the Chiefs continue wrapping up the final week of off-season OTAs, the Stanford product recalled a story provided by a White House staffer about a pricy painting that hung on the wall.

“One of the art curators said 60 or 70 years ago this American family took a trip to India and they saw a portrait covered in dirt, muddy, whatever,” Justin said. “They end up going to the store and the people sold it for $7. They get the portrait and bring it back to America. Turns out it was like an original painting of Philadelphia from colonial time and the portrait is worth $300 million.

“They bought it for $7 and it’s worth $300 million. That’s nuts.”

READ MORE: Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl win at White House

The Chiefs’ head coach has spoken previously about his love for hamburgers, but Thursday discussed in-depth his amazement with the food spread in Washington, DC.

“They did have some good stuff. I’ve never had this before -- a French toast, grilled cheese and ham sandwich that they sprinkled a little bit of powdered sugar on. I mean, it was phenomenal,” the two-time Super Bowl champion head coach said, describing the food with as much or more detail as any football play. “There was an abundance of this and then they had exotic chicken fingers.

“And maybe the best part was that they had these bite-sized squares of the heart of the watermelon. My hat went off to the chef. I went back and talked to him. I just go, ‘you guys are unbelievable.’”

On his latest New Heights podcast episode, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shared what he planned to say before quarterback Patrick Mahomes quickly pulled him away from the presidential platform.

“The President at the podium, it’s iconic, right?” Kelce said. “He usually addresses the Americans with “my fellow Americans,” and that’s all I wanted to say. That’s it.”

Overall, Andy Reid said the trip remained special regardless of what party anyone on the team was a part of.

“What was neat, you put all the politics aside,” Andy Reid said. “So you’re not a Democrat, you’re not a Republican, you’re not Independent. You’re just an American and I thought that was the neatest part of the thing. Everybody was just enjoying the history.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly expanded the eligibility for Kansas families applying for KEEP funding,...
Kansas families eligible to receive $1,000 to remedy pandemic learning loss
I-670 westbound traffic was shut down due to a crash on June 7, 2023.
Two dead in Wednesday morning KCMO shootings, WB I-670 reopened
A trail camera just south of Highway 58 snapped a photo of an unusual creature roaming Cass...
Trail camera captures images of black bear near Pleasant Hill
Donald Ray Jackson Jr.
Kansas to seek death penalty for Donald R. Jackson
Generic crash.
Motorcyclist ‘popping wheelies’ on I-435 crashes, sustains life-threatening injuries

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Clark celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL...
Report: Former Chief Frank Clark signs with AFC West rival
Travis Kelce to get shot at redemption, will throw first pitch at Royals game
The KC Current's stadium capacity of 11,500 was not large enough to accommodate the large...
Interest in KC Current’s season passes exceeds seating capacity in new stadium
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a...
Travis Kelce to get shot at redemption, will throw first pitch at Royals game