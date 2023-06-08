Cheeseburger kicks up his paws as Lawrence Police retire one of their own

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - After 8 years of service to the citizens of Lawrence, Patrol Service Dog C.B., affectionately known to the community as “Cheeseburger”, is passing on his leash. Corporal Matt Weidl will announce his companion’s retirement from the Lawrence Kansas Police Department Thursday at 3 p.m.

Cheeseburger is a 10-year-old Shepard from the Netherlands who came to the department in 2015 when LKPD debuted its Patrol Service Dog Unit. LKPD’s service dogs are invaluable members of the department used to de-escalate dangerous situations. The specialized dogs also work in criminal apprehension, handler protection, and narcotics detection.

Cheeseburger has honorably served his own community as well as assisting several partner agencies including Topeka, Shawnee County, Kansas City, Kansas, Kansas Highway Patrol, Jefferson County, Franklin County, Anderson County, and Osawatomie Police, just to name a few.

Cheeseburger will remain within the Lawrence Kansas Police Department family by spending his retirement years with Patrol Sgt. Ron Ivener and his wife, their 4 children, and their furry family member, 9 ½-year-old, Monty.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.