18-year-old charged in connection with fatal shooting in Lee’s Summit

Cooper D. Ashley.
Cooper D. Ashley.(Lee's Summit Police Department)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An 18-year-old has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month in Lee’s Summit.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 18-year-old Cooper D. Ashley has been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

According to court records, Lee’s Summit police went to a residence early on May 13 after receiving a call about a shooting. KCTV5′s previous reporting indicates it was in the 2300 block of SE King St.

An officer who arrived found the victim, 18-year-old Dakota Wrightsman, near the top of some stairs and rendered aid. Lifesaving effort were unsuccessful, however.

Wrightsman’s father told police he was outside when he heard a gunshot, then saw the victim leaving the lower level of the residence.

Officers found a handgun within the lower level. Blood was also found.

Ashley was in the lower level, along with the victim and other individuals. He said he’d picked up the gun and it fired.

A witness told police he saw Ashley with the gun in his hand soon after the shooting.

Previous coverage:

1 teen left dead after overnight shooting in Lee’s Summit

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

