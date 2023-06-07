Yoli Tortilleria wins James Beard Award in newly created category

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Yoli Tortilleria is the winner of this year’s James Beard Award for Outstanding Bakery, which is a new category this year.

A James Beard Award is one of the most prestigious recognitions in the American food world.

Owner Marissa Gencarelli and her husband Mark accepted the award at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

The Mexican tortilla bakery and a cocktail bar represented Kansas City as finalists at the 2023 James Beard Awards.

Drastic Measures in Shawnee was also a finalist for Outstanding Bar in the U.S.

Mark and Marissa started Yoli Tortilleria six years ago.

They now supply tortillas to restaurants across the city and have two locations in the area.

They’ve grown so much that you can now find their flour tortillas in dozens of metro stores.

“Our city, Kansas City,” co-owner Marissa Gencarelli said during her acceptance speech. “Without you, we wouldn’t be here. Thank you so much!”

