Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Yoli Tortilleria wins James Beard Award in newly created category

By Josh Jackson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Yoli Tortilleria is the winner of this year’s James Beard Award for Outstanding Bakery, which is a new category this year.

A James Beard Award is one of the most prestigious recognitions in the American food world.

Owner Marissa Gencarelli and her husband Mark accepted the award at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

The Mexican tortilla bakery and a cocktail bar represented Kansas City as finalists at the 2023 James Beard Awards.

Drastic Measures in Shawnee was also a finalist for Outstanding Bar in the U.S.

Mark and Marissa started Yoli Tortilleria six years ago.

They now supply tortillas to restaurants across the city and have two locations in the area.

They’ve grown so much that you can now find their flour tortillas in dozens of metro stores.

“Our city, Kansas City,” co-owner Marissa Gencarelli said during her acceptance speech. “Without you, we wouldn’t be here. Thank you so much!”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dontresha Sabree Thomas is a the suspect of an Amber Alert out of Topeka for which she's...
Amber Alert out of Topeka canceled for four children, suspect in custody
FILE — The Kansas City, Police, Department stated the area around the Power and Light...
Public temporarily asked to avoid downtown area of 14th and Baltimore
Three people were taken into custody after an armed carjacking led to a pursuit in Kansas City.
3 in custody after armed carjacking leads to pursuit, crash
Multiple teens killed, more wounded in overnight shooting in Columbia
Michael Tisius, who was convicted of a double murder in 2000, is scheduled to die by lethal...
State of Missouri executes Michael Tisius

Latest News

Olathe police arrested six juveniles early Monday morning during an investigation into stolen...
6 juveniles arrested during Olathe police investigation into stolen Kia, Hyundai vehicles
“It’s just a sign of the times,” Chief Lockhart said. “Everybody should have Narcan on them,...
Lawrence police warn of fentanyl dangers following 3 suspected overdoses overnight
Officials recommend Kansas City’s landfill moratorium be edited
A James Beard Award is one of the most prestigious recognitions in the American food world.
Yoli Tortilleria wins James Beard Award in newly created category
A trail camera just south of Highway 58 snapped a photo of an unusual creature roaming Cass...
Black bear sighting confirmed near Pleasant Hill, Missouri