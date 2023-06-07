Two dead in Wednesday morning KCMO shootings, WB I-670 reopened

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teenager and a woman died from shootings Wednesday morning.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department stated that at 5:37 a.m., officers learned of a shooting outdoors in the 8200 block of Wayne Avenue. When first responders arrived, they found a teen dead.

A minute later, police responded to a traffic accident at I-670 and Broadway Boulevard. Law enforcement found a woman in a car suffering from gunshot wounds. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died a short time later.

Police said she was shot while inside her vehicle.

Westbound I-670 traffic was shut down for several hours before the 13th Street exit up to Broadway Boulevard.

Exit ramps from U.S. 71 Highway onto WB I-670 were also closed. Those roadways are now back open.

8am update Posted by Bill Hurrelbrink on Wednesday, June 7, 2023

