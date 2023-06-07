Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Three Chiefs ranked top in NFL per player grading system

Pro Football Focus ranks top NFL players at each position in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles up field as center Creed Humphrey...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles up field as center Creed Humphrey (52) helps against pressure from Cincinnati Bengals defensive end B.J. Hill (92) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ahead of the upcoming season, Pro Football Focus released its rankings at each position with multiple Kansas City Chiefs leading their position group.

Following an MVP season in 2022, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads the pack of quarterbacks per PFF’s report. The network’s player grading system called No. 15 “the standard by which all NFL quarterbacks are now measured,” and said. “with [Peyton] Manning and [Tom] Brady now names of the past, Mahomes is the new benchmark pushing the boundaries of what we have seen.”

Just behind Mahomes was Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Leading the way for the tight ends was tight end Travis Kelce. The 6-foot-5 machine for Kansas City led the NFL in targets (150), receptions (110), receiving yards (1,338) and receiving touchdowns (12) last season. PFF said Kelce has been “a dominant force at the position for almost a decade and arguably just had the best season of his career.” PFF said Mahomes and Kelce have the best chemistry of any duo in the league. Kelce beat out Baltimore’s Mark Andrews and San Francisco’s George Kittle for first place.

The best center in the NFL wasn’t Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason following the “Kelce Bowl” Super Bowl. It was Creed Humphrey of Kansas City in just his second season, according to PFF. While Humphrey ranked third in offensive snaps played (1,138) and tied for eighth in penalties (4), he edged out Jason Kelce in PFF grade last season. The veteran fell into second with a slight PFF deficit of 89.9 to 89.4.

Others Chiefs to rank within the top 32 per the rankings released were running back Isiah Pacheco (21), tackle Jawaan Taylor (24) and guards Joe Thuney (5) and Trey Smith (13).

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Kansas City, Police, Department stated the area around the Power and Light...
Public temporarily asked to avoid downtown area of 14th and Baltimore
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly expanded the eligibility for Kansas families applying for KEEP funding,...
Kansas families eligible to receive $1,000 to remedy pandemic learning loss
I-670 westbound traffic was shut down due to a crash on June 7, 2023.
Two dead in Wednesday morning KCMO shootings, WB I-670 reopened
A trail camera just south of Highway 58 snapped a photo of an unusual creature roaming Cass...
Trail camera captures images of black bear near Pleasant Hill
Michael Tisius, who was convicted of a double murder in 2000, is scheduled to die by lethal...
State of Missouri executes Michael Tisius

Latest News

The 3-day annual event raises money for local pediatric cancer fighters, capped off by Round...
15th annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic to take place Thursday
FILE - In this June 3, 2021, file photo, No. 1-seeded Oklahoma faces James Madison in the first...
Kansas, Missouri ties present at Women’s College World Series
Kansas State punt returner Terence Newman (4) outruns Louisiana-Monroe defender Shaune Maynard...
Former Wildcat, Bearcat and Chiefs on 2024 Hall of Fame ballot
Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune
Liberty North Eagle named Gatorade Player of the Year