Three Chiefs ranked top in NFL per player grading system

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ahead of the upcoming season, Pro Football Focus released its rankings at each position with multiple Kansas City Chiefs leading their position group.

Following an MVP season in 2022, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads the pack of quarterbacks per PFF’s report. The network’s player grading system called No. 15 “the standard by which all NFL quarterbacks are now measured,” and said. “with [Peyton] Manning and [Tom] Brady now names of the past, Mahomes is the new benchmark pushing the boundaries of what we have seen.”

Just behind Mahomes was Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Top 2 and they:



A) ain't 2

B) are 1

C) all of the above 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cla3CG44yH — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 7, 2023

Leading the way for the tight ends was tight end Travis Kelce. The 6-foot-5 machine for Kansas City led the NFL in targets (150), receptions (110), receiving yards (1,338) and receiving touchdowns (12) last season. PFF said Kelce has been “a dominant force at the position for almost a decade and arguably just had the best season of his career.” PFF said Mahomes and Kelce have the best chemistry of any duo in the league. Kelce beat out Baltimore’s Mark Andrews and San Francisco’s George Kittle for first place.

The best center in the NFL wasn’t Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason following the “Kelce Bowl” Super Bowl. It was Creed Humphrey of Kansas City in just his second season, according to PFF. While Humphrey ranked third in offensive snaps played (1,138) and tied for eighth in penalties (4), he edged out Jason Kelce in PFF grade last season. The veteran fell into second with a slight PFF deficit of 89.9 to 89.4.

Made momma proud. pic.twitter.com/YNyG5XO32o — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 13, 2023

Others Chiefs to rank within the top 32 per the rankings released were running back Isiah Pacheco (21), tackle Jawaan Taylor (24) and guards Joe Thuney (5) and Trey Smith (13).

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.