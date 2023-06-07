KCMO Police: Shootings called in minutes apart, 2 victims now confirmed dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Police responded to two shootings early Wednesday morning.

The first call came in at 5:37 a.m. as a shooting outdoors in the 8200 block of Wayne Avenue where police found one man dead on arrival. They are on-site working to find out more at this hour.

The second call came in at 5:38 a.m. initially as a traffic accident at I-670 and Broadway Boulevard. Upon arrival, police officers found a female victim in a car suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

KCTV5′s Joseph Hennessy is at I-670 and Broadway Boulevard where traffic is being re-routed due to westbound I-670 being closed at 71 Highway.

KCTV5 has crews at both locations and will update with more information online and on-air as soon as it becomes available.

