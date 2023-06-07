Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Retired handyman wins record $476 million lottery jackpot: ‘It still doesn’t feel real’

Johnnie Taylor, 71, won $476 million while playing Mega Millions.
Johnnie Taylor, 71, won $476 million while playing Mega Millions.(New York Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUEENS, N.Y. (Gray News) - A retired handyman has won a record-setting Mega Millions jackpot in New York.

According to the New York Lottery, 71-year-old Johnnie Taylor won $476 million while playing the Mega Millions from an April 14 drawing.

Lottery officials said it’s the largest Mega Millions prize ever won in the state since the game launched in 2002.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” Taylor said.

The new multimillionaire said his wife didn’t believe him when he first told her about the jackpot. So, he went online and showed her the matching numbers.

Taylor said he typically buys his tickets at Liberty Beer and Convenience, a store near his subway station in Queens. Officials said the convenience store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

“The New York Lottery congratulates Mr. Taylor on winning this historic jackpot,” lottery officials shared.

Taylor opted to take the lump sum payment totaling $157,288,402 after taxes.

The recently retired 71-year-old said he plans to travel, buy a house and a new car with his winnings. He also said he is going to donate money to his church.

The winning numbers for Taylor’s drawing were 23-27-41-48-51 with 22 as the Mega Ball.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dontresha Sabree Thomas is a the suspect of an Amber Alert out of Topeka for which she's...
Amber Alert out of Topeka canceled for four children, suspect in custody
FILE — The Kansas City, Police, Department stated the area around the Power and Light...
Public temporarily asked to avoid downtown area of 14th and Baltimore
Three people were taken into custody after an armed carjacking led to a pursuit in Kansas City.
3 in custody after armed carjacking leads to pursuit, crash
Multiple teens killed, more wounded in overnight shooting in Columbia
Michael Tisius, who was convicted of a double murder in 2000, is scheduled to die by lethal...
State of Missouri executes Michael Tisius

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Grimes Community Complex...
Florida grand jury involved in Trump documents probe by Justice Dept., AP source says
Olathe police arrested six juveniles early Monday morning during an investigation into stolen...
6 juveniles arrested during Olathe police investigation into stolen Kia, Hyundai vehicles
“It’s just a sign of the times,” Chief Lockhart said. “Everybody should have Narcan on them,...
Lawrence police warn of fentanyl dangers following 3 suspected overdoses overnight
Officials recommend Kansas City’s landfill moratorium be edited
A James Beard Award is one of the most prestigious recognitions in the American food world.
Yoli Tortilleria wins James Beard Award in newly created category