Public comment period opens for program which would widen I-70

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The draft five-year program for Missouri’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) was presented to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission Wednesday and opened for public review.

The program includes funding to widen and improve I-70, fix minor traffic roads, and upgrade railroad safety crossings. The funding comes from General Revenue and was passed by the Missouri General Assembly.

STIP makes $14 billion of federal and state revenues available for all modes of transportation from 2024 through 2028. Within the $14 billion is $10.5 billion in road and bridge construction contractor awards and a record $3.4 billion in state General Revenue funded projects from the General Assembly which are subject to governor approval.

“Over the past two years, the cost of doing transportation improvements has experienced record inflation ranging from 20-30 percent,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said. “Aside from the new funding from the General Assembly, this year’s program didn’t add a significant number of projects to the last two years as we manage the fiscal constraints of the funding.”

Anyone interested in seeing the program or offering comments can contact MoDOT by email to STIPcomments@modot.mo.gov. It’s also available on MoDOT’s website.

The formal comment period concludes July 6, 2023.

