OP Farmers’ Market returns for 2023 season

The Overland Park Farmers’ Market was voted the #1 market in America last year and is officially back open for the 2023 season. Grace spends the morning out at the Wednesday market learning more about how Overland Park is offering food equality for all and catches up with a few different vendors about this year’s market and how they’re benefiting from these programs. Sponsored by Overland Park Farmers Market.

