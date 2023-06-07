Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

OP Farmers’ Market returns for 2023 season

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Overland Park Farmers’ Market was voted the #1 market in America last year and is officially back open for the 2023 season. Grace spends the morning out at the Wednesday market learning more about how Overland Park is offering food equality for all and catches up with a few different vendors about this year’s market and how they’re benefiting from these programs.   Sponsored by Overland Park Farmers Market.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Kansas City, Police, Department stated the area around the Power and Light...
Public temporarily asked to avoid downtown area of 14th and Baltimore
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly expanded the eligibility for Kansas families applying for KEEP funding,...
Kansas families eligible to receive $1,000 to remedy pandemic learning loss
I-670 westbound traffic was shut down due to a crash on June 7, 2023.
Two dead in Wednesday morning KCMO shootings, WB I-670 reopened
A trail camera just south of Highway 58 snapped a photo of an unusual creature roaming Cass...
Trail camera captures images of black bear near Pleasant Hill
Michael Tisius, who was convicted of a double murder in 2000, is scheduled to die by lethal...
State of Missouri executes Michael Tisius

Latest News

This former dancer and mom to three young girls knows a thing or two about adding some sparkle...
Local Momma-preneur shines with talent creativity!
This former dancer and mom to three young girls knows a thing or two about adding some sparkle...
Local Momma-preneur shines with talent creativity!
Jillian hears from Marlon Wayans about his upcoming performances in Kansas City this weekend....
Member of one of the funniest families in tv Marlon Wayans, is coming to KC!
Jillian hears from Marlon Wayans about his upcoming performances in Kansas City this weekend....
Member of one of the funniest families in tv Marlon Wayans, is coming to KC!
Latrice Kabuya joins Jillian to share different ways people often feel stuck or like they are...
Wellness Wednesday: How to avoid feeling stuck in a rut