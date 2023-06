KCTV5 and You Move Me want to help celebrate the achievements of our viewers as you are Movin’ on Up. This week, we’re saying congrats to a group of recent high school graduates. We wish you all the best as you get ready for your next chapter in life! Submit your Movin’ on Up moment to be featured on KCTV5 News at 9. Sponsored by You Move Me.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.