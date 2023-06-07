As Missouri state leaders work to limit trans rights, KCMO welcomes Trans Community Townhall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City transgender community and allies are meeting Wednesday night to continue conversations around action and accountability.

The KC Trans Community Townhall will be at the Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Center at 3700 Blue Parkway from 4-7 p.m.

Keynote speakers, moderators, and city leaders signed up to discuss what they want to see from the city moving forward.

Wednesday’s keynote speaker is Monica Beverly Hillz, an activist featured on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The two moderators are Carmarion D. Anderson-Harvey, the Alabama State Director of the Human Rights Campaign, and Kayla Rena Gore, co-founder of the Sistah’s House in Memphis, Tennessee.

Mayor Quinton Lucas is scheduled to be in attendance alongside the Kansas City Health Department’s Dr. Marvia Jones, and Transformations KC’s Merrique Jenson.

A pride progress flag unveiling along with a sidewalk installation at city hall was previously scheduled to coincide with the event but that has been postponed. As we’ve previously covered, four progress pride flag crosswalks have been unveiled in Westport.

As state legislators work to decrease trans rights for adults and children, Kansas City announced it would be a sanctuary city. Taking steps to that end, Kansas City welcomes anyone looking for a safe space to come, including a safe space for the kind of meeting happening today. The city said in a release following the approval of the sanctuary city designation that it sends a message to members of the transgender community that Kansas City is committed to furthering equity and support for the community.

The resolution directs city personnel to not criminally prosecute or impose administrative penalties on an individual or organization for providing, seeking, receiving, or assisting another person who is seeking gender-affirming healthcare. Despite Missouri lawmakers passing bills aimed at banning the same thing.

Join us for our first-ever Kansas City Trans Community Townhall, sponsored by the City of Kansas City, MO & organized by Transformations! pic.twitter.com/C9vgePoxOl — LGBTQ Commission of Kansas City (@LGBTQCommission) June 5, 2023

