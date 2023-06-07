Missouri leaders react to Parson signing Senate bills over gender-affirming care
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Beginning Aug. 28, Missouri healthcare providers won’t be able to prescribe those gender-affirming treatments for teens and children. Most adults will still have access to transgender health care under the law, but Medicaid won’t cover it.
The new law comes after Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed bills Wednesday morning.
Parson signed SB 39, which “prohibits educational institutions from allowing biological male students from participating on sports teams designated for biological females.”
Missouri lawmakers released statements following the bill-signing:
