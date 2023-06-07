Missouri leaders react to Parson signing Senate bills over gender-affirming care

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Beginning Aug. 28, Missouri healthcare providers won’t be able to prescribe those gender-affirming treatments for teens and children. Most adults will still have access to transgender health care under the law, but Medicaid won’t cover it.

The new law comes after Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed bills Wednesday morning.

Parson signed SB 39, which “prohibits educational institutions from allowing biological male students from participating on sports teams designated for biological females.”

Missouri lawmakers released statements following the bill-signing:

Today, in an effort to protect the integrity of female sports and Missouri children from potentially harmful...

My statement on Governor Parson signing SB 39 and SB 49, bills to persecute transgender children:



The governor had a chance to protect innocent families who are just trying to live their lives in peace. Instead he chose to persecute them.



— Crystal Quade (@crystal_quade) June 7, 2023

“Missouri Republicans in the legislature have now given the government new power to control people they’ve never met, over an issue they don’t understand. When these bills expire in four years, I plan on being there to make sure they never come back. During that time, people will have a better understanding of their transgender friends, neighbors, and family members, and they will see these bills for what they truly are: a desperate, calculated political game using a dangerous expansion of government to target people who just want to live their lives.”

The Governor of Missouri has signed a Trans Healthcare Ban into law.



The Governor of Missouri has signed a Trans Healthcare Ban into law.

Like the local leaders in the state of Tennessee and Texas, we must ask the Department of Justice to sue the state of Missouri. This is clear violation of the U.S. Constitution's Equal Protection Clause.

