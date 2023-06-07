Aging & Style
Lawrence police warn of fentanyl dangers following 3 suspected overdoses overnight

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - America’s fentanyl crisis is hitting every part of the country, including our area.

Lawrence police said one person died, one is in critical condition and another was just released from the hospital following suspected fentanyl overdoses in three different places.

All three overdoses were unrelated and happened between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The first call came in around 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Connecticut St. A 39-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The next happened just after 10 p.m. in the 400 block of Illinois St. A 19-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The third came in about 3:45 a.m. from a homeless camp in the area of 100 Maple St. A 39-year-old woman had received seven doses of Narcan before officers arrived to find her breathing with a pulse. She is expected to be OK.

Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart said his number one message to the public is to have Narcan on you at all times.

“It’s just a sign of the times,” Chief Lockhart said. “Everybody should have Narcan on them, even if you’re out in public. All of my officers carry, all of our ambulances have it, all of our fire trucks have it. We have it available on our support site. I think it’s just how important it is to have that lifesaving drug available.”

If you’re in Lawrence and in need of Narcan, the DCCCA -- a nonprofit in the area -- provides it for free.

You can order it through their website dccca.org.

