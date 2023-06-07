Lawrence PD identify shooting victim, urge witnesses to come forward in case

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The man killed Saturday in an early morning shooting has been identified.

Lawrence Police said 20-year-old Cameron Renner, of Topeka, was killed in a shooting that took place in the area of 24th and Cedarwood.

LPD said several calls were made to dispatch regarding the sound of gunshots in the area of 24th and Cedarwood just after 1 a.m. Saturday. Police arrived on scene and began speaking to witnesses but found no victim.

Officers also went to the hospital, where they witnessed a car speeding into the Emergency Department entrance. There, LPD said they pulled Renner from the back seat of a vehicle. Hospital personnel later pronounced him dead.

“Evidence leads us to believe that more witnesses than those who’ve come forward have vital information in the case,” police said Wednesday.

