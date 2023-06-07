Lawrence gets closer to enacting a plastic bag ban

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The city of Lawrence took its next steps Tuesday night on a possible law to ban stores from providing single-use plastic bags.

A draft ordinance presented by city staff would include escalating fines to establishments who provide such bags. It defines a single-use bag as one that is less than 4mm thick. It does not prohibit the smaller produce bags nor does it prohibit the distribution of free paper bags.

A presentation also recommended that the commission allocate $94,000 for a new enforcement officer, which includes the salary, benefits and a vehicle.

“Each little step, it can count a lot in the future,” said resident Noah Dallier after checking out at the Merc Co-op.

The Merc eliminated single-use plastic bags voluntarily in 2013. Its marketing director didn’t want to weigh in the proposed ordinance but allowed KCTV5 to speak with customers on its property.

All supported the intention of cutting back on pollution of various kinds as articulated in the draft ordinance. However, they raised some concerns about specifics.

One couple had concern about fining stores. They also expressed some hesitation about hiring an additional enforcement officer.

“I believe that supervision is a good idea, but I don’t believe stores should be fined,” said resident and shopper John Gronbeck-Tedesco. “I think they should just be told not to do it. I’m confident that city commission can come up with a better approach to enforcement than a $90,000 individual.”

“There’s no price tag on helping our future Earth,” countered Dallier.

“A fine is kind of extreme, but I feel like it’s a really good step in the direction of where our world needs to go to,” said resident and shopper Brittney Wesley.

The city estimated that the person hired for the new officer position would dedicate 1/3 of their time specifically on the bag ban and the remaining time on other code enforcement matters.

The “whereas” section of the draft ordinance lists multiple reasons for reducing the use of single-use plastic bags. Just a few are listed below.

The negative environmental effects of greenhouse gases from the production of such bags

The dangers from disposed bags to wildlife that can get entangled in them

Dangers to public health from microplastics in food and water

The aesthetic unpleasantness of bags in streets and trees.

The city has spent years discussing ways to reduce plastic bag use. In 2019, the city’s Sustainability Advisory Board recommended establishing fees for single-use plastic and paper bags.

Earlier this year, city staff presented the city commission with three options: a ban, fees, or an educational campaign. The city commission directed city staff to focus on a ban as the preferred option.

The city’s report noted that state lawmakers introduced failed legislation in 2020, 2022 and 2023 to prohibit cities from adopting any regulation on straws, bags and the like.

Tuesday night, commissioners gave city staff direction on clarifying that the ordinance would not apply to things like school or church book sales and bake sales.

The city’s Sustainability Advisory Board also suggested adding language to require that paper bags and reusable plastic bags be made with at least 40% post-consumer recycled content.

The commission set aside a time for public comment on the matter. All who spoke supported the measure.

The revised version is scheduled to go back to the commission in two weeks.

