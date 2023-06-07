KC Sports Commission acquires Hospital Hill run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The grandfather of all Kansas City road races has a new owner.

Wednesday the Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation announced it would take ownership of the Hospital Hill Run.

“This family-friendly event has transcended generations and continues to showcase so many of the beautiful landmarks throughout our city, along with its mission to give back to the community with the focus on health and wellness,” said Hospital Hill Run race director Lisa Drake. “We give a special thanks to all that have contributed to this iconic event, and it will continue to have a special place in our hearts.”

The Hospital Hill Run was founded in 1974 and is known as the oldest race in Kansas City. It takes place each year on the first Saturday of June, beginning and ending near Crown Center. The race this past Saturday was the 50th in the event’s history.

“This event perfectly aligns with our mission, and we are excited to carry on this special Kansas City tradition for many more years to come,” said Josh Zabel, Director of Events for the KC Sports Commission.

In 1984, Runner’s World Magazine named the event one of the top 25 road races and in 2002 the event also hosted the first USATF national championship half-marathon. As recently as a decade ago, Runner’s World Magazine chose the Hospital Hill Run as the 11th-best half-marathon in the U.S.

“As someone who has participated in the Hospital Hill Run several times,” KC Sports Commission President and CEO Kathy Nelson said, “I know the value this race brings to the Kansas City community.”

