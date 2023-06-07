KC Crime Stoppers: James Butler

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - James Butler is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for a Sex Offender Registration Violation.

According to KC Crime Stoppers, Butler’s last known address was near 16th and Cherry streets in Kansas City, but his current whereabouts are unknown. He is currently considered a non-compliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri.

He is known to be armed and should be considered dangerous, Crime Stoppers said.

Marshall is described as a white man, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. Marshall has gray hair, blue eyes and tattoos on his left arm and leg, hand and back.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered and all calls are anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.