Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas to seek death penalty for Donald R. Jackson

Donald Ray Jackson Jr.
Donald Ray Jackson Jr.(Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - The state of Kansas intends to pursue the death penalty for Donald R. Jackson Jr., who is accused of killing his two sons on Oct. 24, 2020.

The county attorney’s office said Donald Ray Jackson Jr., who has been charged with capital murder, appeared in court today. There, he learned the state plans to pursue the death penalty in his case.

Jackson, who just turned 43, appeared in custody with his legal counsel during the arraignment today. He didn’t say anything, so the court entered a “not guilty” plea on his behalf.

The defense said they will not have jury time available until 2025, possibly.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said: “The defendant can plead guilty, not guilty, or stand mute – also known as standing silent. Standing mute or silent means a defendant does not take a stance on being guilty or not guilty; they remain silent according to rights guaranteed by the 5th Amendment.”

A motions hearing is set to start Oct. 30, 2023.

According to the state Department of Corrections, Kansas has not executed anyone since 1965. More information about capital punishment in the state is available here.

According to reporting from a local newspaper, Jackson’s sons were found fatally shot inside his rural Leavenworth home on that October day in 2020. The boys were 12 and 14 years old.

The boys’ 7-year-old and 3-year-old sisters were missing, as well. Amber Alerts were issued in multiple states.

Jackson was ultimately taken into custody in Oklahoma about six hours later. The two missing girls were in the car with him.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Kansas City, Police, Department stated the area around the Power and Light...
Public temporarily asked to avoid downtown area of 14th and Baltimore
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly expanded the eligibility for Kansas families applying for KEEP funding,...
Kansas families eligible to receive $1,000 to remedy pandemic learning loss
I-670 westbound traffic was shut down due to a crash on June 7, 2023.
Two dead in Wednesday morning KCMO shootings, WB I-670 reopened
A trail camera just south of Highway 58 snapped a photo of an unusual creature roaming Cass...
Trail camera captures images of black bear near Pleasant Hill
Michael Tisius, who was convicted of a double murder in 2000, is scheduled to die by lethal...
State of Missouri executes Michael Tisius

Latest News

Former Aquinas teacher accused of recording child on secret camera sentenced
Missouri governor signs bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors, some adults
Traffic was taken down to one lane on eastbound Missouri Highway 152 near I-29 on Wednesday...
Highway 152 backed up after multi-vehicle crash
Andrew Mims, 2, and and 39-year-old Michele Mims.
Authorities looking for 2-year-old taken by mother during visit in KC