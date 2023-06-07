Kansas, Missouri ties present at Women’s College World Series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The stage is set for the 2023 Women’s College World Series finals in Oklahoma City.

It has come down to the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners against the No. 3 Seminoles of Florida State in a best-of-three matchup to decide the 2023 national champion.

Both sides lost on the first day of the WCWS and came back from the loser’s bracket to compete for the top spot. They also met on March 14 in Norman when Oklahoma took the 5-4 win.

Oklahoma was crowned the champion over the Seminoles in 2021 in three games, but the series beginning Wednesday will be a fresh slate with some local ties.

First, for the Sooners, Jennifer Rocha serves as associate head coach and pitching coach to her alma mater. On her path to Norman, she stopped at Wichita State University as an Assistant Coach between the years 2003 to 2005. Under the one-time Shocker, the Sooners led the nation in ERA (1.40), shutouts (28) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (6.50) in 2019. This has excelled to a dominant 59-3 record in 2022, Rocha mentored a pitching staff that led the country in ERA, shutouts and eight no-hitters on the season, including two perfect games.

Assistant coach across the diamond for the Seminoles, Travis Wilson is in his 12th season leading the defense and offense. Wilson’s playing career ended in 2004 with the Cincinnati Reds organization after making his debut as a 16-year-old in 1994 and was named the New Zealand Softballer of the Year. His most recent baseball stint was as an instructor with the Kansas City Royals for the Idaho Falls Rookie League team. His job with the Kansas City pipeline included scouting the Pioneer League, writing reports and utilizing video while relaying and working in conjunction with the Royals organization on several prospects. Since he has been on staff for the 2021 National Runner-Up and 2018 National Title team along with being named the NFCA National Coaching Staff of the year in 2018.

📅 Wednesday, June 7

⏰ 8 PM ET

📅 Thursday, June 8

⏰ 7:30 PM ET

📅 Friday, June 9 (if necessary)

⏰ 8 PM ET

The championship series will take place beginning Wednesday and last until Friday if needed in the best-of-three series on ESPN.

