How to get rid of three common pests before they cause your home, lawn and loved ones irreversible damage

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The warm humid weather of your typical Kansas City summer is back and here to stay for the next few months. That means you’ll be fighting of bugs and other pests that can harm your home, lawn and loved ones. Watch this video for tips on how you can get rid of these three common pests before they cause irreversible damage.   Sponsored by Dream Lawn.

In this week’s Your House Your Home, Grace explains how to remove your outdated and unwanted...
Your House Your Home: How to remove wallpaper
As the weather gets warmer and summer decides it’s here to stay, you’ll be out in your yard...
Lawn tips to keep bugs at bay this summer