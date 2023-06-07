Highway 152 backed up after multi-vehicle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Traffic on eastbound Missouri Highway 152 near Interstate 29 was brought down to one lane Wednesday after a multi-vehicle crash.

Initial reports indicated there had been a shooting on the highway. The police later said a shooting never occurred and that it was only a two-vehicle crash.

A large vehicle backup took place in the area, and two lanes of traffic are closed. KC Scout said a two-vehicle crash took place at 5:04 p.m.

