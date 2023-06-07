Aging & Style
Former Aquinas teacher accused of recording child on secret camera sentenced

Joseph Heidesch was sentenced to 68 months in prison on June 7, 2023.
Joseph Heidesch was sentenced to 68 months in prison on June 7, 2023.(Pool Camera)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former St. Thomas Aquinas High School choir director pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child and 25 counts of breach of privacy. On Wednesday he was sentenced to 68 months in prison.

According to court documents, Heidesch transmitted, distributed and/or presented sexually explicit conduct by a child.

Previous documents stated that Heidesch used “a concealed camcorder, motion picture camera or photographic camera...to secretly videotape” two separate victims in the nude without their consent.

The court documents state at least two of those instances happened in 2019, and one of them involved a teenager.

The 68-month sentence was the maximum allowed under Kansas law for the convicted charges, the judge said.

Read the below for more information regarding this case:

St. Thomas Aquinas choir director faces 24 additional charges of breach of privacy

High school choir director charged with additional counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

St. Thomas Aquinas teacher charged with using secret camera to tape a child in the nude, placed on leave

