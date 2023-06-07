FORECAST: Slightly cooler conditions expected Thursday

A backdoor cold front will move in from the north and east this evening, bringing scattered showers and a few storms to the area. Cooler and drier air will gradually spill in across the region after the front passes, making for a comfortable feel by the end of the week. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will get stuck in the low 80s before cooling into the upper 50s and low 60s by daybreak Friday. We should be much drier Friday afternoon, with a very slim chance of rain to our west. Otherwise, look for highs back in the low to middle 80s. Then, our next system will move in on Saturday. This will bring numerous showers and a few storms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Off-and-on rain will be likely, with our next cold front coming in by Sunday. This will bring us a reinforcing shot of cooler air, keeping temperatures in the upper 70s Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.